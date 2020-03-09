Varane Avashyamund: Kuttikkurumba Song Video Wins The Internet!

Varane Avashyamund, the recently released family entertainer that marked young actor Dulquer Salmaan's debut as a producer, has already earned the blockbuster status. When the Anoop Sathyan directorial has completed the first five weeks of its release, Dulquer revealed the much-awaited Kuttikkurumba song video as a special surprise for the audiences on women's day.

The Kuttikkurumba song is a beautiful lullaby that is sung by the veteran singer KS Chithra. The song is composed by the popular musician Alphons Joseph and jointly penned by Santhosh Varma and director Anoop Sathyan. The interesting song video takes the audience to the recording studio, where the song was recorded.

Both the audiences and music lovers are extremely happy to welcome back the highly celebrated actress-singer combo Shobana and KS Chithra together onscreen after a very long gap. The Kuttikkurumba song video has already crossed 130 K views on YouTube, within the first few hours of its release.

Shobana and Suresh Gopi, the National award-winning actors are back on the silver screen after a long gap, with Varane Avashyamund. Suresh Gopi, the actor-MP who made a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a 4-years gap has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as Major Unnikrishnan in the movie. Shobana and Suresh Gopi have shared the screen in the movie after a gap of about 14 years.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy made her Malayalam acting debut with Varane Avashyamund. The movie marks the debut directorial venture of Anoop Sathyan, who is the son of the senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. According to the young filmmaker, it took him almost one and a half years to convince Shobana to play the character Neena in the project, which is scripted by himself.

