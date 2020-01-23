Varane Avashyamund: 'Mullapoove' Lyrical Video Is Out!

Varane Avashyamund, the Dulquer Salmaan-Anoop Sathyan movie is gearing up for a grand release in February. Recently, the team revealed the lyrical video of the second song from the movie, Mullapoove, on social media. The team has revealed the song as a special dedication to National award-winning actress Shobana, who makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Varane Avashyamund.

Mullapoove song, which is a soothing melody, is penned by Santhosh Varma and composed by Alphons Joseph. Renowned singer Haricharan Sheshadri has lent voice to the song, which has already won the internet. The second song of Varane Avashyamund has already crossed 1.7 lakhs views and 12 K likes within the first few hours of its release.

The well-picturized first video song and highly impressive lyrical video of the second song hint that Varane Avashyamund is a complete family entertainer which will impress audiences from all age groups. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of Sathyan Anthikad, has garnered attention right from its launch with the exceptional star cast.

If the reports are to be believed, Varane Avashyamund, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, revolves around the love stories of two different generations. Shobana and Suresh Gopi are sharing the screen in the Anoop Sathyan directorial, after a long gap of 14 years. The actors have earlier shared the screen in several popular films including Innale, Sindoorarekha, Commissioner, and Manichitrathazhu.

The project marks the Malayalam acting debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the renowned actress who has already made a mark in the Tamil and Telugu movie industries. Kalyani is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie is distributed by Play House Release.