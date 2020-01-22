    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varane Avashyamund: 'Mullapoove' Lyrical Video Is Out!

      By
      |

      Varane Avashyamund, the Dulquer Salmaan-Anoop Sathyan movie is gearing up for a grand release in February. Recently, the team revealed the lyrical video of the second song from the movie, Mullapoove, on social media. The team has revealed the beautiful melody as a special dedication to National award-winning actress Shobana, who makes a comeback with Varane Avashyamund.

      Varane Avashyamund Second Song Is Out | Varane Avashyamunde Mullapoove Song Goes Viral

      Read more about: varane avashyamund
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 23:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue