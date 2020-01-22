Varane Avashyamund: 'Mullapoove' Lyrical Video Is Out!

Varane Avashyamund, the Dulquer Salmaan-Anoop Sathyan movie is gearing up for a grand release in February. Recently, the team revealed the lyrical video of the second song from the movie, Mullapoove, on social media. The team has revealed the beautiful melody as a special dedication to National award-winning actress Shobana, who makes a comeback with Varane Avashyamund.