Varane Avashyamund: Nazriya Nazim Was The First Choice For Kalyani Priyadarshan's Role!

Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated family entertainer which marks the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. In the recent interview given to a popular National daily, Anoop Sathyan, the director revealed some interesting facts about Varane Avashyamund, which is his maiden directorial venture.

According to Anoop Sathyan, Nazriya Nazim was the first choice for the character Nikhita, which is now played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. The director had Nazriya in mind while scripting the film. Later, he approached the Trance actress to play the character and she agreed to be a part of the multi-starrer.

But, Nazriya Nazim had to opt-out of Varane Avashyamund later, as the project was delayed and she got busy with her other professional commitments. The team then decided to approach Kalyani Priyadarshan, the star kid-turned-actress to play the role. Kalyani was highly impressed with the script and immediately gave a green signal.

Varane Avashaymund, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the protagonists. The movie revolves around the four individuals who live in the same apartment complex in Chennai city and how they connect with each other after a series of unexpected events.

Suresh Gopi and Shobana, the senior National award-winning actors are making a comeback to the silver screen after a long gap with the project. Suresh Gopi is appearing as an ex-military officer in the project, which features Shobana in the role of a single mother. Kalyani Priyadarshan is playing Shobana's daughter in the project, while Dulquer Salmaan plays a carefree youth.

The movie features Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie is distributed by Play House Release.