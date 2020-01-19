Varane Avashyamund: Nee Vaa En Aarumukha Song Video Crosses 1 Million Views On YouTube!

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dulquer Salmaan, the charming young actor is all set to release his ambitious project Varane Avashyamund, this February. Recently, the team had released the first official video song of the movie, Nee Vaa En Aarumukha, through social media. As per the latest reports, Nee Vaa En Aarumukha song has now crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

      The exciting news was announced by Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor and co-producer of Varane Avashyamund through his official social media pages. The beautifully picturized song video was also in the second position in YouTube trending and got 37 K likes so far. Nee Vaa En Aarumukha has received a warm welcome from both the cine-goers and music lovers.

      The song video which has portrayed the Navratri celebrations in a Tamil Brahmin household, features all the four lead actors of Varane Avashyamund, including Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. From the song video, it is evident that the movie, which is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan is a complete family entertainer.

      Nee Vaa En Aarumukha, which is a heartwarming semi-classical number is jointly penned by Santhosh Varma and Dr. Kritaya and is composed by Alphonse Joseph. The song is sung by veteran singer KS Chithra and Karthik. Varane Avashyamund marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of Sathyan Anthikad and Malayalam debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular actress, and daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy.

      The movie will feature senior actress Urvashi, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles. Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor also doubles up as the producer of the project. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The team is expected to officially announce the release date of the multi-starrer project very soon.

