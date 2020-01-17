Varane Avashyamund: Suresh Gopi & Shobana's Official Poster Is Out!

Varane Avashyamund, the upcoming family entertainer is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, the makers revealed the much-awaited third poster, featuring senior actors and National award-winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana. The beautiful poster was released through the official social media pages of lead actor-co-producer Dulquer Salmaan.

The promising third poster of Varane Avashyamund features the characters Major Unnikrishnan and Neena, played by Suresh Gopi and Shobana. The poster hints that the movie deals with the mature love story of the characters played by the senior actors. Suresh Gopi and Shobana's exceptional chemistry is definitely one of the major attractions of the highly anticipated project.

Shobana and Suresh Gopi are sharing the screen in Varane Avashyamund, after a long gap of 14 years. The duo last appeared together in the acclaimed movie Makalkku, which was directed by National award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj. Suresh Gopi has earlier romanced Shobana in several popular films including Innale, Sindoorarekha, Commissioner, and Manichitrathazhu.

The exciting project, that marks Dulquer Salmaan's third outing as a producer, is scripted and directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. Varane Avashyamund also marks the Malayalam debut of young actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. The family entertainer will feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Mukesh Muraleedharan is the director of photography. Alphons Joseph has composed the songs and background score. The editing is handled by Toby Johna. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments and distributed by Play House Release. The movie is expected to hit the theatres by the second week of February 2020 as Dulquer Salmaan's first release for the year.