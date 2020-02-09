    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varane Avashyamund: Suresh Gopi's Unnikrishnan Song Video Impress The Netizens!

      By
      |

      Varane Avashaymund, the multi-starrer which hit the theatres recently has been overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Finally, the team has revealed the much-awaited 'Unnikrishnan' song video from the movie which features senior actor Suresh Gopi, on social media platforms. The song was revealed by Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor and co-producer of Varane Avashyamund.

      The highly impressive song which introduces the audiences to the character Major Unnikrishnan, played by Suresh Gopi and his budding love story. The action superstar of Malayalam cinema has shed his larger-than-life onscreen image for the character Unnikrishnan in Varane Avashyamund, thus making it more endearing.

      Suresh Gopi has made a fantastic comeback with Varane Avashaymund, which is written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. The senior actor has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Unnikrishnan, an ex-army officer who battles with his lack of self-confidence and temper issues. The Malayali audiences are truly happy to welcome back Suresh Gopi to cinema after a long gap.

      Suresh Gopis Song Video From Varane Avashyamund Goes Viral

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X