Varane Avashyamund: Suresh Gopi's Unnikrishnan Song Video Impress The Netizens!

Varane Avashaymund, the multi-starrer which hit the theatres recently has been overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Finally, the team has revealed the much-awaited 'Unnikrishnan' song video from the movie which features senior actor Suresh Gopi, on social media platforms. The song was revealed by Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor and co-producer of Varane Avashyamund.

The highly impressive song which introduces the audiences to the character Major Unnikrishnan, played by Suresh Gopi and his budding love story. The action superstar of Malayalam cinema has shed his larger-than-life onscreen image for the character Unnikrishnan in Varane Avashyamund, thus making it more endearing.

Suresh Gopi has made a fantastic comeback with Varane Avashaymund, which is written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. The senior actor has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Unnikrishnan, an ex-army officer who battles with his lack of self-confidence and temper issues. The Malayali audiences are truly happy to welcome back Suresh Gopi to cinema after a long gap.