Varane Avashyamund: The Official Teaser Is On The Way!

Varane Avashyamund, the multi-starrer movie which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles is expected to hit the theatres in February. The movie, which is said to be a family entertainer marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of the senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

According to the latest reports, the much-awaited first official teaser of the movie is on the way. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor and co-producer of the movie revealed the exciting news through his official social media pages. The actor announced that the official teaser of Varane Avashyamund is releasing on January 26, the Republic Day.

The latest poster, which was released along with the announcement hints that the first official teaser of Varane Avashyamund might introduce the characters played by the senior actors and National award-winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana. The Manichithrathazhu duo is sharing the screen in the Anoop Sathyan directorial, after a long gap of 14 years.

If the reports are to be believed, Varane Avashyamund revolves around the love stories of two couples from different age groups, played by Suresh Gopi-Shobana and Dulquer Salmaan-Kalyani Priyadarshan duos. The sources close to the project suggest that the multi-starrer will be a complete treat for the audiences from all age groups.

Varane Avashyamund marks the Malayalam acting debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the renowned actress who has already made a mark in the Tamil and Telugu movie industries. Kalyani is the daughter of the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. The movie will feature Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Mukesh Muraleedharan is the director of photography. Alphons Joseph composes the songs and background score. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie is distributed by Play House Release.