Varane Avashyamund: The Official Teaser Wins The Hearts Of Netizens!

The much-awaited first official teaser of Varane Avashyamund, the upcoming family entertainer which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, was released recently. The teaser was revealed through the official social media pages of Dulquer, the lead actor-co-producer of the project. The highly promising first teaser has totally won the heart of netizens.

As per the latest updates, the first teaser of Varane Avashyamund has already crossed 600K views and 45K likes on YouTube. The promising teaser hints that the movie, which is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, revolves around the delicate relationships of the four leads characters, played by Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The biggest highlight of the teaser is the funny re-creation of Suresh Gopi and Shobana's iconic scene from the yesteryear blockbuster Manichithrathazhu. The light-hearted recreation of the iconic scene has totally impressed the Malayali audiences who are highly nostalgic about Manichithrathazhu and Nakulan-Ganga duo.

The young leads, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan have also impressed in the first teaser. While Dulquer is at his casual best, Kalyani looks confident in the role of a young girl who is in search of a groom. Varane Avashyamund marks the Malayalam debut of the Hero actress, who has already made a mark in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Varane Avashyamund is scripted by director Anoop Sathyan, himself. The movie features an extensive star cast including Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Mukesh Muraleedharan is the director of photography. Alphons Joseph composes the songs and background score. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie has been slated to hit the theaters in February 2020, as Dulquer's first release for the year.