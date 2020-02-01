Varane Avashyamund: Official Trailer Of The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Wins The Internet!

Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated upcoming romantic comedy which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles is all set to hit the theatres this February. Recently, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan revealed the much-awaited official trailer of Varane Avashyamund through his official social media pages.

The highly impressive official trailer of the multi-starrer, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, has already won the internet. The fun-filled trailer hints that Varane Avashyamund will be a complete entertainer that will impress audiences from all age groups. The trailer suggests that the multi-starrer is all about the journeys of the protagonists to find the right life partner.

Dulquer Salmaan is highly impressive as a happy-go-lucky youngster in the trailer, while Shobana shines with her amazing screen presence. But it is Suresh Gopi and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan who score in the official trailer of Varane Avashyamund with their witty oneliners. Suresh Gopi's iconic dialogue from Commissioner 'Ormayudo Ee Mukham' is recreated in the trailer, to the much excitement of his fans.

The supporting cast, especially Lalu Alex, KPAC Lalitha, Urvashi, and director Johny Antony also impress in the trailer with their exceptional comic timing. From the trailer, it is evident that the Anoop Sathyan directorial will be a complete fun ride for this season. Expectations are definitely riding high on Varane Avashyamund, after the release of the promising first teaser and trailer.