Varane Avashyamund: Official Trailer Of The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Wins The Internet!

Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated upcoming romantic comedy which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles is all set to hit the theatres very soon. Recently, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan revealed the much-awaited official trailer of Varane Avashyamund through his official social media pages.

The highly impressive official trailer of the multi-starrer, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan is currently winning the internet. The fun-filled trailer hints that Varane Avashyamund is a complete entertainer that will impress audiences from all age groups. The trailer suggests that the multi-starrer is all about the journeys of the four protagonists to find the right life partner.

Dulquer Salmaan is highly impressive as a happy-go-lucky youngster, while Shobana shines with her amazing screen presence. But it is Suresh Gopi and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan who score in the official trailer of Varane Avashyamund with their witty oneliners. Suresh Gopi's iconic dialogue from Commissioner 'Ormayudo Ee Mukham' is recreated in the trailer, to the much excitement of his fans.

The supporting cast, especially Lalu Alex, KPAC Lalitha, Urvashi, and director Johny Antony also impress with their exceptional comic timing. From the trailer, it is evident that the Anoop Sathyan directorial will be a complete fun ride for this season. Expectations are obviously riding high on Varane Avashyamund, after the release of the promising first teaser and trailer.

Mukesh Muraleedharan has handled the cinematography of the movie, which is scripted by director Anoop Sathyan himself. Popular musician Alphons Joseph has composed the songs and background score. Toby John handles the editing.

Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Productions and M Star Entertainments. The movie, which is distributed by Play House Release is expected to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.