Varane Avashyamund To Have Its Digital Premiere On This Date?

Varane Avashyamund, the family entertainer marked the production debut of young actor Dulquer Salmaan. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, is one of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema in 2020 so far. As per the latest reports, Varane Avashaymund is gearing up to have its digital premiere very soon.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Varane Avashaymund will make its digital premiere on April 14, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. According to the believable sources, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will be streamed on the highly popular OTT platform Amazon Prime for the Vishu day.

The reports have come out as a great relief for the Malayalam cinema audiences, who are disappointed with the fact that there are no Vishu releases this year. Even the other language audiences who missed Varane Avashyamund in theatres are eagerly waiting for the digital premiere of the movie. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the same, by next week.