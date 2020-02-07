Varane Avashyamund Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Multi-Starrer!

Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated project which marks the production debut of the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles. Varane Avashyamund is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan.

According to the reports, the movie revolves around the four individuals who live in the same apartment complex in Chennai city and how they connect with each other. Shobana essays the role of a single mother named Neena in the project, which features Suresh Gopi in the role of Major Unnikrishnan, a retired army officer.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the debutante appears as Neena's daughter Nikhita, while Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of their neighbour, a carefree young man. The movie, which is scripted by director Anoop Sathyan himself, features Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Mukesh Muraleedharan is the director of photography. Alphons Joseph composes the songs and background score. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.

