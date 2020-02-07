Varane Avashyamund Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Multi-Starrer!
Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated project which marks the production debut of the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles. Varane Avashyamund is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan.
Shobana essays the role of a single mother named Neena in the project, which features Suresh Gopi in the role of Major Unnikrishnan, a retired army officer. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the debutante appears as Neena's daughter Nikhita, while Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of their neighbour, a carefree young man.
Here is what the audiences think about Dulquer Salmaan's production debut, Varane Avashyamund. Have a look...
rishin @tensionfreebird
@dulQuer
bro watched movie #VaraneAvashyamund
It was soo much fun, little bit emotional and overall a complete package for me, all audience were laughing all the time, your comedy timing were on point all the time, we will love more #SureshGopi after this.. loved it
Mollywood Updates @MollywoodU1
#VaraneAvashyamund it is a Fun Ride 👏👏👏
#SureshGopi and #Shobana did a Good Job
@kalyanipriyan
Outstanding Performance 👌👌👌
@dulQuer
First Production 🔥🔥🔥
Family Audience Will Be make Arush
sᴜᴅʜɪ @ientertainer007
#VaraneAvashyamund :
Review : Enjoyable Family Entertainer Mainly Due To It's Lead Stars & Light Moments Throughout.Eventhough Script Is A Cliched One #AnoopSathyan Pulled Of The Best With His Cast.
Overall A Decent Debut For
@dulQuer
As Producer & #AnoopSathyan As Director ✅
Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1
#VaraneAvashyamund :The USP of the film is definitely the comeback of Suresh Gopi and Shobana's combination who yet again shares a great chemistry. Anoop's target audience are majorly families and it shud work with them. For others it will be a decent one time watch 👍
Jai @jagguus
Just saw #VaraneAvashyamund from Vox cinemas Dubai. Fantastic family movie. Full on fun ride .DQ at his very best kalyani too cute
Shobana mam class as ever. Suresh gopi brilliant ..Box office ready for a spin