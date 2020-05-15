Veena Nair Recreates Kavya Madhavan’s Iconic Scene From Anandabhadram On TikTok; Video Goes Viral

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Veena Nair has recently recreated Kavya Madhavan's iconic scene from the super hit film, Anandabhadram. The actress mouthed dialogues of Kavya, in which she had caught everyone's attention with her charismatic screen presence.

We all know that Veena Nair has an uncanny resemblance to Kavya Madhavan, and netizens can't stop gushing over their beauty. The TikTok video of Veena Nair imitating Kavya Madhavan went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the above video, one can see Veena Nair donning a pink top. She is looks beautiful sporting a black bindi and traditional jhumkas. She indeed looks confident in the video and one can easily say that she is best at imitating Kavya Madhavan.

For those who are unversed, Anandabhadram was a fantasy thriller, directed by Santhosh Sivan. Kavya Madhavan played the role of Bhadra, a village belle who is blessed with a special aura of a Goddess. Interestingly, many of the film's frames were shot by taking inspiration from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. Needless to say, Kavya indeed stole the show with her powerful performance in Anandabhadram.

On a related note, Veena Nair is known for her roles in films like Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Thattumpurath Achuthan, Njan Prakashan and others. On the other hand, after marrying Mollywood actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan took a break from acting in films. She was last seen in 2016 film Pinneyum, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

