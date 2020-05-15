    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veena Nair Recreates Kavya Madhavan’s Iconic Scene From Anandabhadram On TikTok; Video Goes Viral

      By
      |

      Former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Veena Nair has recently recreated Kavya Madhavan's iconic scene from the super hit film, Anandabhadram. The actress mouthed dialogues of Kavya, in which she had caught everyone's attention with her charismatic screen presence.

      Veena Nair and Kavya Madhavan

      We all know that Veena Nair has an uncanny resemblance to Kavya Madhavan, and netizens can't stop gushing over their beauty. The TikTok video of Veena Nair imitating Kavya Madhavan went viral on social media.

      Watch the video here:

      View this post on Instagram

      My fav n. ശ്രീജച്ചേച്ചിയുടെ ശബ്ദം കാവ്യക്കാണ് ഏറ്റവും യോജിക്കുക #kavyamadhavan #anadhabhadram #sreeja #malayalmsong #mollywoodmedia #mollywood #smartpixmedia

      A post shared by veena nair (@veenanair143) on May 13, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

      In the above video, one can see Veena Nair donning a pink top. She is looks beautiful sporting a black bindi and traditional jhumkas. She indeed looks confident in the video and one can easily say that she is best at imitating Kavya Madhavan.

      For those who are unversed, Anandabhadram was a fantasy thriller, directed by Santhosh Sivan. Kavya Madhavan played the role of Bhadra, a village belle who is blessed with a special aura of a Goddess. Interestingly, many of the film's frames were shot by taking inspiration from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. Needless to say, Kavya indeed stole the show with her powerful performance in Anandabhadram.

      Also Read : Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Evicted Contestant Veena Nair: I Don't Know How To Control My Anger

      On a related note, Veena Nair is known for her roles in films like Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Thattumpurath Achuthan, Njan Prakashan and others. On the other hand, after marrying Mollywood actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan took a break from acting in films. She was last seen in 2016 film Pinneyum, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

      Also Read : Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam: Who Will Get Evicted From The House In 9th Week?

      Read more about: veena nair kavya madhavan tiktok
      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X