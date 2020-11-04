Veteran Director Hariharan Bags JC Daniel Award 2019

Veteran director Hariharan bagged the JC Daniel Award 2019, the Kerala state government's highest honour for the contributions to the Malayalam film industry. Hariharan was chosen for the prestigious award by a jury headed by the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair. The JC Daniel Award carries a purse of Rs. 5 Lakhs, a citation, and a memento.

MT Vasudevan Nair was the chairman of the JC Daniel Award jury of 2019, which also included director Harikumar, senior actress Vidhubala, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, and the secretary of the Cultural Department, Rani George IAS. During the award announcement, the jury stated that Hariharan traveled hand-in-hand with the Malayalam cinema through all the transformations, with his 5-decades-long career.

The filmmaker, on the other hand, stated that he feels extremely honoured to be receiving the Kerala Government's highest honour for the members of the Malayalam film industry. Hariharan also remarked that he feels extremely fortunate to receive the love and appreciation of the audiences, throughout his journey in cinema.

Hariharan, who entered Malayalam cinema as the assistant director of late filmmaker M Krishnan Nair in 1965, has been considered one of the finest filmmakers of the industry. The director made his debut as an independent filmmaker is Ladies Hostel, the Prem Nazir starrer released in 1973. He directed the Jayan starrer Sarapanjaram, one of the biggest blockbusters Malayalam cinema has ever seen, in 1979.

The director later established a great professional rapport with MT Vasudevan Nair by collaboration with the writer for some of the most acclaimed films in their careers. He also directed the then superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in some of their milestone films including Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Panchagni, Amrutham Gamaya, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, and so on.

