      Veyil: The First Look Poster Of The Shane Nigam Starrer Is Out

      The official first look poster of Veyil, the highly anticipated upcoming movie that features Shane Nigam in the lead role is finally out. The much-awaited first look poster was revealed by the popular actor Fahadh Faasil, through his official social media pages recently. The impressive poster suggests that Veyil is a realistic thriller.

      The project which started rolling by mid-2019 had made headlines after Shane Nigam, the lead actor had an ugly fallout with producer Joby George and director Sharath Menon. Shane had violated the contract he made with the production company while signing Veyil, which led to a major controversy.

