Veyil: The First Look Poster Of The Shane Nigam Starrer Is Out

The official first look poster of Veyil, the highly anticipated upcoming movie that features Shane Nigam in the lead role is finally out. The much-awaited first look poster was revealed by the popular actor Fahadh Faasil, through his official social media pages recently. The impressive poster suggests that Veyil is a realistic thriller.

Veyil is directed by newcomer Sharath Menon, who has earlier assisted the renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery in the highly acclaimed films Angamali Diaries and Ee Ma Yau. The movie will feature Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor in a pivotal role. The team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast of the project.

The Shane Nigam starrer is scripted by director Sharath Menon himself. Shaz Mohammed is the director of photography. Pradeep Kumar has composed the songs and background score. Praveen Prabhakar handles the editing. Veyil is produced by Joby George Thadathil, under the banner Goodwill Entertainments.

The project which started rolling by mid-2019 had made headlines after Shane Nigam, the lead actor had an ugly fallout with producer Joby George and director Sharath Menon. Shane had violated the contract he made with the production company while signing Veyil, which led to a major controversy.

The actor was supposed to sport long hair and beard for his character in Veyil. But Shane Nigam violated the agreement during the last phase of the shoot by getting a haircut, thus breaking the continuity of his character in the film. This didn't go well with the makers of the project, who decided to move legally against him.

But recently, the issue between Shane Nigam and Veyil makers is finally sorted out after AMMA, the actor's association took the initiative. According to the reports, the actor has agreed to give compensation to the producer of the project, Joby George.