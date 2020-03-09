    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veyil: The First Look Poster Of The Shane Nigam Starrer Is Out

      By
      |

      The official first look poster of Veyil, the highly anticipated upcoming movie that features Shane Nigam in the lead role is finally out. The much-awaited first look poster was revealed by the popular actor Fahadh Faasil, through his official social media pages recently. The impressive poster suggests that Veyil is a realistic thriller.

      Veyil is directed by newcomer Sharath Menon, who has earlier assisted the renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery in the highly acclaimed films Angamali Diaries and Ee Ma Yau. The movie will feature Suraj Venjaramoodu, the National award-winning actor in a pivotal role. The team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast of the project.

      The Shane Nigam starrer is scripted by director Sharath Menon himself. Shaz Mohammed is the director of photography. Pradeep Kumar has composed the songs and background score. Praveen Prabhakar handles the editing. Veyil is produced by Joby George Thadathil, under the banner Goodwill Entertainments.

      Veyil: The First Look Poster Of The Shane Nigam Starrer Is Out

      The project which started rolling by mid-2019 had made headlines after Shane Nigam, the lead actor had an ugly fallout with producer Joby George and director Sharath Menon. Shane had violated the contract he made with the production company while signing Veyil, which led to a major controversy.

      The actor was supposed to sport long hair and beard for his character in Veyil. But Shane Nigam violated the agreement during the last phase of the shoot by getting a haircut, thus breaking the continuity of his character in the film. This didn't go well with the makers of the project, who decided to move legally against him.

      But recently, the issue between Shane Nigam and Veyil makers is finally sorted out after AMMA, the actor's association took the initiative. According to the reports, the actor has agreed to give compensation to the producer of the project, Joby George.

      Read more about: shane nigam veyil
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X