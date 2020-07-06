Vidhu Vincent Makes Allegations Against WCC Members Days After Quitting The Organisation

Just days after quitting Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) organisation, Vidhu Vincent has now revealed the reason behind it. The director took to her social media handle made serious allegations against the members of the organisation. In the long post, Vidhu alleged that the members have double standards when it comes to working with people involved directly or indirectly with the actress assault and abuse case of 2017.

In the beginning of the post, she explained how actress-director Revathy asked her to send a mail regarding the former's movie Stand Up bankrolled by B Unnikrishnan, following doubts raised by the members of the collective. Vidhu also added that she had given the script of Stand Up to actress Parvathy, who didn't even reach out to her with a yes or no for the film.

Alleging that rules are different for each artist in WCC, she said though many members in the organisation take B Unnikrishnan's help for their respective matters, they raised eyebrows when he turned a producer for her film. The Manhole director alleged that members who didn't have a problem with Siddique working with Parvathy in Uyare, stood against her for working with Unnikrishnan. She mentioned that several members quit the audio launch of her film, which disappointed her. With the Facebook post going viral, fans and followers of Vidhu Vincent have expressed solidarity with her.

Earlier, announcing her exit from the organisation, the director had shared a post that she was quitting WCC due to personal and political differences with the members.

For the uninitiated, WCC was formed in the year 2017 following the infamous actress assault case. The outfit aims at the welfare of women in the Malayalam cinema.

