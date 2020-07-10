Vijay Sethupathi Heaps Praises On Anna Ben Starrer Kappela!

Kappela, the Anna Ben-starrer has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics post its release on Netflix. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa directorial features Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Now, Kappela has totally impressed Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor.

In a recent interview given to a popular media, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that Kappela is one of the films he watched during this lockdown period. The Master actor revealed that he absolutely loved Anna Ben-starrer, in every sense. To the uninitiated, Vijay Sethupathi is a strong follower of the Malayalam film industry and makes sure that he watches all major releases.

As reported earlier, the Telugu remake rights of Kappela were sold recently. Interestingly, the remake rights of the Muhammed Musthafa directorial has been bagged by the popular banner Sithara Entertainments, the makers of the Allu Arjun-starring blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The exciting news was announced by Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela, through his official social media pages.

The audiences and film industry members, who feel that Kappela is the most under-appreciated Malayalam film to hit the theaters in 2020, are totally excited about the acceptance the project got after its OTT release. Even though the multi-starrer was released in March 2020 before the lockdown started, it was soon removed from the theaters due to the coronavirus threat.

If the reports are to be true, some leading production banners from the other popular industries including Tamil, Kannad, and Marathi are keen to bag the remake rights of Kappela. In that case, the Muhammed Musthafa directorial will soon emerge as one of the most profitable films released in the Malayalam film industry in 2020 so far.

