Vijay Yesudas Quits Singing For Malayalam Movies

Vijay Yesudas: Playback Singers Not Given The Recognition They Deserve

During a media interaction, Vijay revealed that he made the decision of quitting after he felt that playback singers in the industry were not given the recognition and respect they deserve for their work, unlike Tamil and Telugu film industries. He further added that he is not blaming anyone specifically and the decision is taken for all the Malayalam singers who have been ignored for the work delivered.

Vijay Yesudas Reveals KJ Yesudas Too Went Through Unpleasant Experiences In The Industry

Vijay went on to say that his father and legendary singer KJ Yesudas too went through a few unpleasant experiences in the industry. It is to be noted that both the singers have a huge fan base in Kerala, and the current decision of the singer might disappoint many.

Vijay's Mollywood Journey

Vijay Yesudas recently clocked 20 years in the music industry (Malayalam). Starting off his singing career with the 2000 movie Life Is Beautiful (‘Kelinilaavoru Palazhi'), the vocalist has rendered as many as 178 Malayalam songs so far and is indeed one of the most sought-after-singers of Mollywood.

Vijay And Kerala State Film Awards

Vijay was also awarded the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer for the years 2007, 2012 and 2018. The songs include ‘Kolakkuzhal Vili Ketto' from Nivedyam (2007), ‘Akaleyo Nee' from Grandmaster (2012), ‘Mazhakondu Mathram' from Spirit (2012) and ‘Poomuthole' from Joseph (2018).