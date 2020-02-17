Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam: Meet The Cast & Crew!

Hridayam, the upcoming movie marks young actor Pranav Mohanlal's first collaboration with actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, recently started rolling. As per the latest reports, the shooting of Hridayam has been progressing at the various locations of Palakkad district from the past couple of days.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, which is said to be a family drama, features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. In a recent interview, the director has revealed that the star kid's role in the movie is a quintessential boy-next-door. Hridayam mainly revolves around the journey of Pranav's character from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress who made her Malayalam acting debut with the recent hit Varane Avashaymund, and Darshana Rajendran, the Mayaanadhi fame actress appear as the female leads opposite Pranav in the movie. Both Kalyani and Darshana are sharing the screen with Pranav and associating with Vineeth for the first time in their careers.

Hridayam will feature an extensive star cast including Vijayaraghavan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, and so on in the supporting roles. Newcomer Viswajith Odukkathil, who is a former associate of the renowned cinematographer Anend C Chandran, is handling the cinematography of the project.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is joining hands with newcomer Hesham Abdul Wahab for the music of Hridayam. The filmmaker, who has earlier associated with his best buddy Shaan Rahman for all his directorial ventures, has decided to launch Hesham, who is best known for his stint in the popular reality show Idea Star Singer, with Hridayam.

Along with Hesham Abdul Wahab, an Istanbul-based musician is also composing songs of the movie. Recently popular actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran had turned singer and recorded a song for the Vineeth-Pranav project. Hridayam, which is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Helen fame actor-writer Noble Babu Thomas, for Merryland Cinemas, is slated to hit the theatres for Onam 2020.