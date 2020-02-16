Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam: Meet The Cast & Crew!

Hridayam, the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has started rolling recently. The movie, which is said to be a family drama, features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads. Meet the cast and crew members of the movie here.
