Vishnu Unnikrishnan Ties The Knot With Aishwarya!

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the young actor-director entered the wedlock. Vishnu tied the knot with Aishwarya on February 2, Sunday in a traditional ceremony which was held at the bride's hometown Kothamangalam. It is purely an arranged marriage for the couple who were introduced to each other by family members.

The wedding, which was a private affair, was attended by only the family members and close friends of the couple. Aishwarya, the bride looked gorgeous in the red kanjeevaram saree which was teamed up with traditional ornaments, while Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the groom was spotted in the classic white silk shirt and dhoti.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who has been considered as one of the most promising young talents of Malayalam cinema made his acting debut at the age of 16 with the acclaimed movie Ente Veedu Appuntem, which was directed by Sibi Malayil. The actor later played supporting roles in several popular films including the Mammootty starrers Raapakal, Palunku, and Mayavi.

The young writer made his debut as a screenwriter in 2015, by co-writing the blockbuster movie Amar Akbar Anthony with his best buddy Bibin George. The movie, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles, also marked the directorial debut of the renowned actor-singer Nadhirshah.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan made his debut in the lead roles with the 2016-released superhit Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, which was also scripted by himself along with Bibin George, and directed by Nadhirshah. The actor later appeared in a pivotal role in several popular films including Tharangam, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Children's Park, and the recently released Mohanlal-Siddique movie Big Brother.

Interestingly, Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo is currently busy with the scripting of the upcoming Mohanlal starrer which is directed by the renowned filmmaker Shafi. The untitled project is expected to have an official announcement very soon.