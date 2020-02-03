Vishnu Unnikrishnan Ties The Knot With Aishwarya!

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the young actor-director entered the wedlock. Vishnu tied the knot with Aishwarya on February 2, Sunday in a traditional ceremony which was held at the bride's hometown Kothamangalam. It is purely an arranged marriage for the couple who were introduced to each other by family members.

The wedding, which was a private affair, was attended by only the family members and close friends of the couple. Aishwarya, the bride looked gorgeous in the red kanjeevaram saree which was teamed up with traditional ornaments, while Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the groom was spotted in the classic white silk shirt and dhoti.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who has been considered as one of the most promising young talents of Malayalam cinema made his acting debut at the age of 16 with the acclaimed movie Ente Veedu Appuntem, which was directed by Sibi Malayil. The actor later played supporting roles in several popular films including the Mammootty starrer Mayavi.