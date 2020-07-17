    For Quick Alerts
      Vismaya Mohanlal To Assist Father Mohanlal In His Directorial Debut Barroz!

      Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal, is one of the lesser-known star kids of the Malayalam film industry. However, the latest reports suggest that the young lady is now all set to step into the film industry soon. As per the latest reports, Vismaya will assist father Mohanlal in his much-awaited directorial debut, Barroz. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

      To the uninitiated, Vismaya Mohanlal, who has a deep interest in art and literature, had no plans earlier to enter the film industry. Recently, the star kid had shared the cover picture of her soon-to-be-published book Grains Of Stardust, on her official Instagram page. As per the reports, the book is a collection of Maya's paintings and poems.

      Vismaya Mohanlal To Assist Father Mohanlal In His Directorial Debut Barroz!

      Mohanlal announced his direction plans in April 2019, to the much surprise of his fans and cine-goers. According to the complete actor, he has always been passionate about filmmaking but never thought about stepping into the direction before coming across the subject of the movie.

      Barroz: The Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure, is based on Jijo Punnoose's popular novel of the same name. Mohanlal, the director of the project himself appears as the titular character Barroz, a Portugal mythical figure in the movie, that features the popular American child artist Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Pas Vega and Rafael Amargo in the pivotal roles.

