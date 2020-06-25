When Divya Unni Couldn’t Resist Writing An 8-Page Essay About Complete Actor Mohanlal

Mohanlal- Divya Unni’s Role Model

Talking about a gleeful incident that happened at school, Divya remembered an essay writing competition held, wherein the students were asked to write about their respective role models. The actress, who is an ardent fan of Mohanlal, eventually wrote about him, while the others penned about Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Well, when the teachers announced the prize, the actress was confident enough that she would get an accolade for writing about the Complete actor in 8 complete pages, but unfortunately didn't receive any. Divya also added that she had told this incident to Lalettan during a shoot, who in his usual style responded, ‘adayo'? (is it?)

Dileep Calls Divya Unni The Owner Of A Temple And Five Houses

When the anchor asked about a fun episode associated with Dileep, the actress walked down the memory lane as she recollected his presence in every program and utsavam (temple festivals) as a guest. Apparently, the actor was at the peak of his career during the time and was best known for his mimicry performances under Cochin Kalabhavan. Well, years later, when the actress was trying to make Dileep understand the location of her house, she had a slip of tongue moment and told him that she and her close relatives owned that temple to which he came as a guest and the 5 houses nearby. Since then, Dileep has been calling Divya Unni ‘ambalavum anju veedum' (temple and five houses)

Divya Unni’s Mother A ‘Kurumbati’ For Suresh Gopi

The actress revealed that Suresh Gopi had jovially nicknamed her mother as Kurumbati( a naughty person) for her tit-for-tat replies to the actor. She remembered an incident at her school, where her mother was a teacher and the actor was invited as a chief guest for a program. She said that her mother was reluctant to show up before him as she feared he would call her the name in front of other teachers and children, who gave immense respect to her. Well, the actor as expected, asked Divya about Kurumbati, to which the latter didn't reply anything to save her mother from getting mocked by others.

Divya Unni Films And Personal Life

The actress is best known for her films Aakasha Ganga, Sooryaputhran, Varnapakkitu, Pranayavarnam and Aayiram Meni, which are a few of the many films she has impressed the Malayalam audiences with. Recently, she and her husband Arun Kumar welcomed their first child. She got married to Arun in February 2018, after divorcing her ex-husband. Divya has a son and daughter from her first marriage.