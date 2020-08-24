When Fahadh Faasil Got Miffed With Journalist’s Question To Nazriya Nazim

How It Started?

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim first paired opposite each other for the first time in Anjali Menon's directorial venture, Bangalore Days (2014). The duo got to know each other more on the sets of the film. Interestingly, they were playing husband and wife in Bangalore Days and eventually, fell in love with each other.

Parents’ Involvement

After learning about Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's closeness, the couple revealed that their parents played a vital role in arranging their wedding. Soon after parents' involvement, Fahadh and Nazriya got engaged in February 2014. However, they later got countered by the media's hard-hitting questions.

When Fahadh Got Annoyed With A Media Person’s Question

At the engagement ceremony, Fahadh and Nazriya had held a press meet to greet media on the happiest day of their lives. However, during a media interaction, a journalist asked Fahadh, whether he will allow Nazriya to work in movies after marriage or not. This question left Fahadh angry and he expressed his disappointment over the same. The journalist again poked the actor after which Nazriya controlled the situation and said that she will decide after marriage. In August 2014, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim got married in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Nazriya’s Life After Marriage

After 4 years of marriage, Nazriya Nazim made her comeback in Malayalam films with Anjali Menon's directorial venture Koode (2018), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles. Nazriya also featured in Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance (2020).