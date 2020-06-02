When Mohanlal’s Mother Was Disappointed With The Actor’s Debut Movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal!

Mohanlal’s Mother’s Reaction To His Debut Film

Surprisingly, Mohanlal's mother, Shanthakumari Nair was hospitalised when the actor was shooting for Manjiil Virinja Pookkal. When Mohanlal paid a visit to his ailing mother in the hospital, she saw bruises on his body, which looked like the real ones. Just like every other mother, she too was not happy with the marks on the superstar's body.

Mohanlal Can Never Be A Villain!

During a chit-chat show with a leading Malayalam channel, which was telecasted years ago, Shanthakumari was seen unfolding her experience of watching Mohanlal's maiden movie at the theatres. "I was really unhappy, because the character didn't suit him. He is not a villain, I was unhappy that such a boy was given the character of a villain. But he started off with the movie and he did it very well, still, I was unhappy." She also revealed that she was sad watching her son getting bashed up in the movie. "Every time he comes home, I check his body if he has any unexplained bruise or injuries on his body."

About Mohanlal’s Unique Mannerism In Movies!

Talking about Mohanlal's mannerism in movies, Lal's mother revealed that he doesn't fabricate mannerism for the characters of his films, as he is the same naughty person on-screen as he is at home. She also added that the body roll he did in Thalavattam is the same, which he used to do at home at a very young age. "He doesn't do that anymore as he has become mature now, which might be because of the industry he is in. He is very different now, and is very quiet and calm."

Mohanlal And Manjil Virinja Pookkal

When the makers of Manjil Virinja Pookkal called out for a new face for their film, Mohanlal too wanted to try his luck and eventually took a few snaps for the audition. Well, Lal wasn't happy with how the pictures turned out after printing. His application for acting in the movie was sent by his friend and producer G Suresh Kumar (also Keerthy Suresh's father). Well, we can't thank his friend enough who indeed played a huge role in presenting Mohanalal to the industry, who later became the beloved lalettan of Malayalees.

Mohanlal’s Upcoming Projects!

The actor is currently waiting for the lockdown to get lifted to release his movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. The movie will also feature Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Mohanlal is also a part of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer. He will also be seen in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2: The Resumption. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, the movie's shoot will go on floors as soon as the Kerala government grants permission to resume shooting.