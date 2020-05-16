THROWBACK: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Predicted Malayalam Films Going The OTT Way!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director is well-known for his vast knowledge about cinema. The actor has always amazed both his fans and cine-goers with his brilliant interviews, where he shares his views about cinema. The social media is currently going gaga over a clip from a 2019-released interview of Prithviraj, where he predicted that Malayalam films might go the OTT way very soon.

In the interview given to Manorama Online, Prithviraj Sukumaran had stated that the possibilities of digital space will grow in the upcoming years, and it will soon emerge as an independent market. The actor-director predicted that the industry will soon be producing films that are exclusively made for the OTT platforms.

He remarked that digital premiere will soon emerge as a new wave in the film industry, and later the films will also move to the satellite telecast. The large-scale films, which demands the theater experience will still get released in the theaters. Prithviraj had also pointed out that we cannot fight such changes and stated that releasing films in OTT platforms should not be considered as an under-achievement.