    Sushant Singh Rajput
      When Sachy Lost And Found The Script Of Anarkali That Changed His Film Career Forever!

      Director and screenwriter Sachy's untimely demise has definitely left a huge void in the Malayalam film industry. His death has sent shock waves across Kerala with the film fraternity and fans still struggling to register the news.

      Netizens are flooding social media with their condolence message for Sachy, who is considered one of the best directors of all time.

      KR Sachidanandan, professionally credited as Sachy has a bizarre story revolving around his 2015 film Anarkali. The movie featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Priyal Gor in the lead roles turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. But did you know the filmmaker lost the script of the movie much before the shoot took place? Yes you read that right! The script of the romantic thriller was lost from his bag kept inside his car. The car was apparently parked on the road in Kochi, wherein the document was lost without even a copy in hand.

      The director was evidently disheartened with the loss of the script that took his hardwork and dedication to write amid several other projects in hand. A few days later, Sachy received a call from a police station in Thiruvananthapuram, informing that his bag has been recovered from a bus with only a medical receipt (which had his mobile number) and the film script. Though the director lost his other valuables from the bag during the lost and found episode, he was happy that he finally received the script that literally changed his film career forever.

      Anarkali mostly shot in Lakshadweep was released on November 13, 2015. The story revolved around Shanthanu Varma (Prithviraj), a navy officer, who falls in love with Nadira who is under age (15 years) as well as the daughter of his commanding officer. His search for his love after years of separation is what Anarkali is all about. The movie with the romantic tale of the duo, with the beautiful natural scenery, won the hearts of the audience in no time and turned Sachy into a bankable director with the outing.

      Sachy's bond with Prithviraj Sukumaran has been a special one. The duo started off their collaboration with Chocolate released in 2007, the year, wherein the actor was still trying to make a place in the hearts of the Malayalam audience. The movie which had Roma Asrani as the female lead turned out to be a hit, and made Prithviraj, a reliable actor. The actor who has teamed up with Sachy for almost 5 films including Chocolate- Robin Hood, Anarkali, Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum is surely devasted with the director's demise. Sharing a picture of Sachy, he penned a short and heart-wrenching caption, "Gone".

      The filmmaker was admitted to Thrissur's Jubilee Mission Hospital on June 16 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The renowned director had a hip replacement surgery on June 15. Before making a much-needed entry into films, Sachy practiced as a lawyer for 8 years in the High Court Of Kerala.

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
