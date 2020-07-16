Will Mollywood Actors Take Pay Cut To Compensate Producers’ Losses?

The Malayalam film industry is going through a tough time with the current spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala. With many promising films to be released, Mollywood is in a dilemma on what has to be done next to control the situation. Well now, AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artist) has decided to cooperate with the producers of the film industry at the time of this pandemic situation by helping them out in compensating their losses.

The association has sent a letter to its members requesting to unite with Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) at this tough time. The letter sent to the members of the association read, "Since lockdown can come at any place and at any time, many films shoots that were halted in between have not been started yet.

Considering the loss that was caused, the situation of many people in the industry is worse that we can only guess the economic loss incurred to the producers. They had given a letter mentioning the same regarding this. We have been with them in all difficult times and we remind everyone to extend the support in future as well." Interestingly, it is also written in the letter that AMMA will try to avoid discussing the same with the media.

In the letter, it is also mentioned that the association will only intervene in the movies that have started the shoot before the lockdown. In case of upcoming movies that are announced but haven't yet started rolling the concerned organisations will have to alter regulations after having an understanding with the cast.

For the uninitiated, the KFPA in June had requested AMMA and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to give a thought to reducing the remuneration of actors and technicians of the industry.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Special Message For Pranav Mohanlal Goes Viral!

RS Vimal's Dharmarajya: A Malayalam Superstar To Play The Lead Role In The Project?