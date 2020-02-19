Will Trance Make It Into Top Viewed Trailer Of Mollywood?

Fahadh Faasil - Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of the year. The Psychological thriller has been on news since months, thanks to its unlikely hallucinatory theme. Lately the makers of the film had dropped the much awaited trailer of the film and indeed, it has impressed the netizens. The trailer has garnered a whooping views of 1.6 million after hours of launch.

Considering the other malayalam movies, this is not the first time a trailer or a teaser had received a million plus viewership in a span of hours after the launch. Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love Teaser had crossed 4.68 million, by dint of Priya Prakash Varrier's wink and her chemistry with Roshan Abdul Rahoof. Prithviraj's directorial Lucifer starring Mohanlal had marked 3.21 Million in the trailer race. The thriller had been successful to amaze the audience, eventually becoming a blockbuster hit at the theatres. Mammootty's Madhura Raja had a viewership of 2.4 Million for Trailer and 1.64 Million for Teaser respectively. Mammootty's historical period drama Mamangam directed by M. Padmakumar had chased 2.2 Million views for its trailer.

It will be interesting to watch if the Anwar Rasheed Directorial Trance crosses the biggies in terms of views in 24 hours from its release. The movie will have celebrated director Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan. Trance is slated to hit the theaters on February 20. Interestingly this will be the first time the star couple, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim would be sharing screen space after they tied the knot in 2014. They were last seen together in multi-starrer Bangalore Days.