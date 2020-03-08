Women's Day 2020 Special: Most Inspiring Women Of Malayalam Cinema!

Women's Day 2020 is finally here. The world celebrates women's day on March 8th of every year. The women's day is observed globally to celebrate the achievements of women and promote the concept of women's equality. This women's day, let us have a look at the most inspiring women of the contemporary Malayalam cinema.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more