Women's Day 2020 Special: Most Inspiring Women Of Malayalam Cinema!

Shobana

Padmashri Shobana is one of those women who have always inspired us with her exceptional career and personal choices. In an industry where the women are supposed to have a shelf-life, Shobana broke all the pre-existing norms by having a highly successful acting-dance career over 4 decades.

The two-time National award winner chose to pursue her passion for dance and opened Kalarpana, her dance school when she was at the peak of her acting career. Today, she is the proud mother of adopted daughter Anantha Narayani.

Revathy

Revathy, the senior actress has always amazed us with her spirit and courage. She established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies of South Indian cinema during the late '80s and '90s with some highly celebrated films and characters.

Later, Revathy pursued her passion for filmmaking and made some pathbreaking movies including the National award-winning English film, Mitr, My Friend. When it comes to personal life, the actress is the proud single mother to her daughter, Maahi.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier is unarguably one of the most successful women of Malayalam cinema today. She had made a permanent place in the hearts of the audiences with her brief first innings in cinema during the 1990s.

Later, Manju made a successful comeback to the industry after a long gap of 14 years, at an age where most women usually forget to dream. She is also a person who handled her divorce with dignity and a brave mother who respected her daughter's choice to live with her father.

Anjali Menon

Anjali Menon, the National award-winner is one of the most talented and successful writer-directors of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. She has been considered as Malayalam cinema's first commercial 'woman filmmaker'.

The young filmmaker is one of the major factors that encouraged many young girls of this generation to pursue their passion for filmmaking. Anjali is married to Vinod Menon, whom she calls her biggest support and is a proud mother to son Madhav.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu is undoubtedly one of the finest acting talents Malayalam cinema has ever seen. But it is her self-confidence and fearlessness that inspire us the most. Parvathy is one of those celebrities who were mercilessly attacked by social media for voicing out her opinions. But nothing could kill her spirit.

The actress had recently impressed the netizens across the country by calling out the misogyny in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy in front of the film's leading man Vijay Devarakonda.