12th Man: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Film Goes On Floors; Actor Shares Pics From Pooja Ceremony

Here's big news for Mohanlal fans. The actor's highly anticipated film 12th Man went on floors on Tuesday (August 17) with a customary pooja. The ceremony took place in Kerala.

To share the happy news with his fans, the superstar took to his social media handle and wrote, "12th Man Pooja Photos #JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine." He also shared a few snaps taken from the ceremony.

Earlier, the 12th Man's first look poster featuring the actor was released which left the fans intrigued and super thrilled. Well, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew members. Going by the pictures shared by the actor, Unni Mukundan might play a key role in the film. However, his inclusion is not yet confirmed.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film has music composed by Anil Johnson. The Mohanlal-starrer's story is written by KR Krishnakumar and Satheesh Kurup, while the editing is carried out by VS Vinayak.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the mystery thriller marks his fourth collaboration with Mohanlal after Drishyam (2013), Drishyam 2 (2021) and Ram (yet-to-be-released). Notably, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Ram which also stars Tamil actress Trisha in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also starring Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas on the occasion of Onam, the makers had to postpone the release owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

The Drishyam actor is also making his directorial debut with Barroz featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. His other projects include B Unnikrishnan's Aarattu, Jeethu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj's Empuraan and Bro Daddy, and a yet-to-be-titled project of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).