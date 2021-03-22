67th National Film Awards Malayalam Winners List: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Helen, Jallikattu Win!

The 67th National Film Awards, considered as one of the highest honours for the film industry given by the Government of India, are announced at 4 PM today (March 22, Monday). The 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which was supposed to be held in May 2019, was delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring Priyadarshan directorial has won the top honours at the 67th National Film awards, including the award for Best Feature Film. Girish Gangadharan won the award for Best Cinematography, for the brilliant visualisation of Jallikattu. Helen, the Mathukutty Xavier directorial also went on to bag some of the major awards.

Read the 67th National Film Awards movies and winners list here...

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Director: Priyadarshan)

Best Film By A Debut Director: Helen (Director: Mathukutty Xavier)

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam (Director: Rahul Reji Nair)

Best Film On Family Values (Non-Feature Category): Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Director: Sharan Venugopal)

Best Film (Special Mention): Biriyaani (Director: Sajin Baabu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Siddharth Priyadarshan)

Best Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan (Jallikattu)

Best Lyrics: Aarodum Parayuka Vayya - Kolaambi (Prabha Varma)

Best Costume Design: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Sujith & Sai)

Best Make-Up: Helen (Ranjith Ambadi)

