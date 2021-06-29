Aanum Pennum Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

After its theatrical release on March 26 this year, Aanum Pennum has now made its way to Amazon Prime Video. The Malayalam anthology film featuring three segments helmed by Venugopal, Aashiq Abu and Jay K has also leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

Let us tell you that the film featuring actors including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nedumudi Venu, Bijibal and Basil Joseph in key roles, received average response upon its release in theatres. Backed by CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar under Prime Production, the film has three segments titled Savithri, Rachiyamma and Rani. Notably, Aanum Pennum recently had its television premiere on popular channel Asianet.

Narrated by Sathi Premji, the film has music composed by Bijibal and Dawn Vincent. With camera cranked by Venu, Shyju Khalid and Suresh Rajan, Aanum Pennum's editing is carried out by Beena Paul, Saiju Sreedharan and Bavan Sreekumar.

With its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Aanum Pennum will be clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case, which is releasing on June 30 on the OTT platform. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak, the film features an ensemble cast including Aditi Balan, Suchitra Pillai, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad and Athmeeya Rajan. The investigative thriller penned by Sreenath V Nath, is jointly backed by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios.