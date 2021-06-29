    For Quick Alerts
      Aanum Pennum To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From June 30!

      Malayalam anthology movie Aanum Pennum will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (June 30). The movie features three short films by celebrated filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K. Starring a star-studded ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Roshan Mathew and Samyuktha Menon among others, the film released theatrically in March this year.

      Aanum Pennum

      Abu, who directed the short segment Rani, took to Facebook to share the news with his fans. "#AanumPennumOnPrime streaming from tomorrow," the filmmaker, known for critically-acclaimed movies Virus and Gangster, wrote. Aanum Pennum explores relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines, with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust.

      Abu's short film Rani is headlined by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, whereas Venu has directed Rachiyamma, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali. The third film in the anthology, titled Savithri, has been directed by Jay K and features George and Menon. Aanum Pennum is produced by CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar.

      X