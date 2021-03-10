Aaraattu: Audio Rights Of The Mohanlal Starrer Are Sold For A Whopping Price!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is back in his mass hero avathar with the upcoming mass entertainer Aaraattu. The B Unnikrishnan directorial has created quite a stir on social media with its location stills featuring leading man Mohanlal. If the latest reports are to be true, the audio rights of Aaraattu have been sold for a whopping price.

According to the latest updates, popular banner Saina Videos has bagged the audio rights of the Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan project for a whopping price. However. Aaraattu still failed to beat the record set by Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Priyadarshan-directed historical drama.

As reported earlier, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie has broken all the pre-existing audio rights records of the industry and had bagged the highest amount received by a Malayalam film so far. Aaraattu has now earned the second spot in the audio rights category. Thus, Mohanlal has once again proved that he is unarguably the most bankable actor of Malayalam cinema.

Coming back to Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starrer is reportedly slated to hit the theatres on August 12, 2021, as an Independence day-Onam special release of the year. According to the grapevine, the makers are planning to reveal the much-awaited first teaser of the mass entertainer by the last week of March 2021.

Aaraattu revolves around the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan, played by Mohanlal. The movie depicts Gopan's journey from his native Neyyattinkara to Palakkad, for a special mission. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is scripted by Udaya Krishna, the popular writer who is best known for the blockbuster Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, Ravikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Seema, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, and so on essay the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing.

Also Read:

Mohanlal Receives COVID-19 Vaccination; The Pictures Go Viral!

Drishyam 2 Enters IMDb's The Most Popular Movies Of 2021 List; Becomes The Only Indian Film To Enter!