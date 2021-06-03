Aaraattu Is My Tribute To Mohanlal, Says Director B Unnikrishnan

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated mass entertainer marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. In the recent discussion held in the popular social media platform Clubhouse, director Unnikrishnan revealed some exciting details about Aaraattu. Interestingly, the director stated that the movie is his tribute to Mohanlal, the star actor.

In the Clubhouse discussion, B Unnikrishnan revealed that Aaraattu cannot be called a "Mohanlal Reloaded" project. According to the director, this film is his tribute to the complete actor, who is unarguably the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema and one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. From the director's words, it is evident that Aaraattu is a celebration of Mohanlal as both an actor and a star.

B Unnikrishnan, who revealed that he is a die-hard Mohanlal, also stated that the much-awaited project will have references to some of the superstar's highly celebrated films. Aaraattu, which has four songs and four high-voltage action sequences, is going to be a complete treat for the Mohanlal fans. At the same time, it is also a film that brings out the brilliant acting skills of its leading man.

As reported earlier, Aaraattu is not a mass film that comes on the lines of Mohanlal's yesteryear blockbusters. In an earlier interview, director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna had revealed that the movie will not showcase any kind of misogynistic or classist jokes, and will not have any offensive sequences ridiculing any community.

Mohanlal is playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Aaraattu is expected to hit the theatres once the pandemic comes under control.