Aaraattu: Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan To Reveal The Promo Video At 6 PM

The much-awaited Aaraattu promo video is finally all set to be released today. Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, the leading man, and director of Aaraattu will reveal the promo video through their official social media handles today (December 30, Thursday) at 6 PM. The highly anticipated promo video is expected to feature Mohanlal in his ultimate mass avatar, once again.

Aaraattu, which is scripted by Pulimurugan writer Uday Krishna, is touted to be a different mass entertainer. According to director B Unnikrishnan, the movie will not have any double-meaning jokes or scenes that objectify women like the previous mass entertainers in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie features Mohanlal as the titular character Neyyattinkara Gopan, who reaches Palakkad with a mission.

AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician will make his debut appearance on Malayalam cinema with Aaraattu. Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for Aaraattu.