Aaraattu Promo: Mohanlal Is Back With A Complete Entertainer

The much-awaited Aaraattu promo video is finally out on social media. Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, the leading man, and director of Aaraattu revealed the promo video through their official social media handles today (December 30, Thursday) at 6 PM. The highly anticipated promo video hints that the Mohanlal starrer is going to be a complete entertainer.

The 51 seconds long promo video of Aaraattu unfolds through a series of animated sketches. In the promo video, Mohanlal's character Neyyattinkara Gopan is seen making his entry in a Kerala festival ground, which is rich with traditional art forms. From the promo video, it is evident that the film revolves around the character Gopan and his connection with the 'Aaraattu' festival.

Aaraattu, which is scripted by Pulimurugan writer Uday Krishna, is touted to be a different mass entertainer. According to director B Unnikrishnan, the movie will not have any double-meaning jokes or scenes that objectify women like the previous mass entertainers in the history of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal's character in the movie, Neyyattinkara Gopan is an influential man who travels to Palakkad district in Kerala with a mission.

As reported earlier, Aaraattu recently completed its censor formalities recently and has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. The highly anticipated official trailer of the Mohanlal starrer has been slated to release on January 1, 2022, at 11 AM. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is expected to get a grand theatrical release on February 10, 2022.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in Aaraattu, which features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for the Mohanlal starrer.