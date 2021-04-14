Aaraattu Teaser Review: Celebrating Mohanlal In His Ultimate Mass Avatar!

The highly anticipated Aaraattu teaser is finally here. Mohanlal, the leading man released the teaser through his official social media pages, on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. As expected, the highly promising Aaraattu teaser introduces Mohanlal as Neyyattinkara Gopan The highly promising teaser of the B Unnikrishnan starrer is now winning the internet.

Mohanlal's is back with his ultimate mass hero avatar in the Aaraattu teaser, which is an absolute treat for the superstar's fans and cine-goers. The brilliant background score by Rahul Raj and Vijay Ulaganath's stunning visuals have made the teaser the perfect 'vishukaineettam' for the audiences. Expectations are riding high on the B Unnikrishnan starrer, after the release of the teaser.

Aaraattu, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, is penned by Pulimurugan fame Udayakrishna. The movie marks Mohanlal's fifth collaboration with B Unnikrishnan, the popular filmmaker. Aaraattu marks AR Rahman's comeback to the Malayalam film industry, after a long gap of 29 years. The musical maestro has appeared with Mohanlal in the climax portion of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, Ravikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Seema, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, and so on essay the supporting roles. Aaraattu is jointly produced by the banners Hippo Prime Motion Pictures, Movie Pay Media, and RD Illuminations.

