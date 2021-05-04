Actor Mela Raghu Passes Away In Kochi

Renowned actor Mela Raghu who was recently seen in Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, passed away today (May 4) at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi. As per reports, the artiste was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on April 16 after collapsing at this residence following a stroke. He was 60.

Upon hearing the saddening news, Mollywood celebs including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Guinness Pakru and others mourned the demise of the actor through their social media handles. Countless fans and followers of Raghu also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late actor.

Also Read: Mohanlal To Join Hands With Budding Directors After Empuraan, Ram and Priyadarshan's Sports Drama?

Raghu had started off his film career with the 1980 film Mela directed by KG George. His role as the main protagonist Govindan Kutty, a circus clown, garnered huge attention of the audience as it was the first time that a dwarf actor played an extended role in a Malayalam film.

Also Read: Mohanlal Sets A New Record With The Satellite Rights: Earns The Top 4 Positions!

Notably, he shared screen space with Mammootty and Anjali Naidu in the film. The huge success of the film earned him the title 'Mela' Raghu, which was later used by him as his screen name. Though the star acted in as many as 30 films including Kamal Haasan's Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) and Mohanlal's recent release Drishyam 2 (2021), he had reportedly tried his hand at theatrical dramas too.