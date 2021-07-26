Actor Mukesh and Methil Devika Planning To Part Ways?

The latest report of a leading Malayalam tabloid has indeed flabbergasted many. According to one of the exclusive reports of Marunadan Malayali, actor-turned-politician Mukesh and wife Methil Devika have decided to part ways and have also approached the family court to get divorced officially. Reportedly, Devika has been staying separately in her ancestral home since few months owing to differences in opinion with the renowned actor.

The report further claims that she was upset with Mukesh for using foul language and had even requested him to change the habit. Shockingly, the actor's alleged relationships have also been highlighted in the exclusive report.

Hridayam: Vineeth Sreenivasan And Pranav Mohanlal Wrap Up The Project

Kamal Haasan Heaps Praises On Malik, Says Fahadh Faasil Is Brilliant In The Film!

Devika, who is a well-known classical dancer tied the knot with Mukesh in 2013. The actor was earlier married to actress Saritha. The duo got divorced in 2011. On the other hand, Devika was previously married to Rajeev Nair, however, they both decided to part ways after 2 years of wedlock.

On a related note, Mukesh was recently criticized for allegedly yelling at a school student and using undignified language over the phone. Also, the senior actor garnered a lot of media attention after a Bollywood technical director raised #Metoo allegation against him.