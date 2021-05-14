Actor PC George Passes Away In Kochi

Malayalam actor PC George, best known for his roles in films like Adharvam, Chanakyan, etc., passed away today (May 14, Friday) at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi. As per reports, he was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He was 74. George is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His funeral will be held on Saturday at Kochi's St Joseph's Church.

The policeman-turned-actor had made his acting debut with the 1976 film Amba Ambika Ambalika starring Srividya and Rani Chandra in key roles. With as many as 70 films to his credit, the actor left a mark on the Malayalam audience with his impeccable performances in Sangham (1988), Adharvam (1989), Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal (1989) and Innale (1990) among others.

Though the actor had taken a short hiatus from films owing to his responsibility as a police officer, he was seen making a comeback with the Jose Thomas directorial Chiratta Kalippattangal that released in 2006.

On a related note, George retired from Kerala Police as SP (Superintendent of Police). Well, upon hearing the saddening news, several fans took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of the veteran actor while offering condolences to his family.