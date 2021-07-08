Actors Mridhula Vijayi and Yuva Krishna Enter Wedlock; Pics Go Viral!

Mini-screen actors Mridhula Vijayi and Yuva Krishna tied the knot today (July 8) at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple. The traditional wedding was held with close friends and family members in attendance. Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have already gone viral on social media.

A makeup video of Mridhula shared by renowned makeup artist Vikas, has also taken the internet by storm with many congratulating the beautiful actress while also praising her simple traditional look for the big day. For the wedding, Mridhula opted for a gorgeous Kerala saree with a designer blouse that has the duo's acronym 'Mriduva' embroidered at the back, presumably written in Hindi. The actress accessorised her outfit with traditional jewelry that went perfectly with her royal Travancore bridal look. On the other hand, Yuva looked handsome as ever as he donned an off-white shirt with matching dhoti.

The duo recently uploaded a few pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their social media handles, and their fans couldn't help but gush over their chemistry as they flooded the comment section of the posts with love-struck emoticons. Mridhula Vijayi and Yuva Krishna got engaged on December 23 last year.

Interestingly, the duo had announced their engagement with a lovely video on their official YouTube channel, which indeed surprised their fans and followers.

With respect to work, Mridhula is currently a part of Malayalam daily soap Pookkalam Varavayi. As for Yuva, the actor is playing the lead role in Manjil Virinja Poovu.