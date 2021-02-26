Actress Abduction Case: Court Rejects The Plea To Cancel Dileep's Bail

The trial court rejected the plea to cancel actor Dileep's bail, in the actress abduction case. As per the reports, the court has declared that the bail granted to the actor will not be revoked. To the unversed, the prosecution had approached the court to revoke Dileep's bail, claiming that he had tried to influence the witnesses.

In the plea before the trial court, the prosecution had argued that Dileep tried to influence the prime witnesses in the actress abduction case. The prosecution pointed out that the witnesses Vipinlal and Jinson, and those who belong to the Malayalam film industry, changed their statements due to Dileep's influence. The case was registered against the actor for influencing the witnesses, in October 2020.

However, in the court, Dileep argued that the crime branch has failed to collect evidence against in the same. Following this, the court observed that the prosecution failed to produce any solid witness to prove their allegations against Dileep. Thus, it was declared that the bail granted for the actor will not be revoked.

As reported earlier, the Kerala high court had granted bail for Dileep in the actress abduction case, under strict conditions. While granting the bail, the court had stated that the actor cannot influence the witnesses in the case. However, later in October 2020, it was alleged that Dileep violated the bail conditions.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the prosecution is currently considering the chances to approach the Kerala high court, to revoke Dileep's bail. An official update on the same is expected to be out in a couple of days.

